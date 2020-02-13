Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns after two year break



Recent related news from verified sources Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway launch date revealed - and there's not long to wait Hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly asked their followers: "Right then, who wants to know when the new series of @itvtakeaway...

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



Ant and Dec share new Saturday Night Takeaway details ahead of show's return The famous Geordie duo appeared on This Morning and revealed who will be taking part in Get Out Of Me Ear in the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway

Hull Daily Mail 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this