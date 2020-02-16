Global  

White House race reaches Las Vegas with minority voters set to place their bets

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Seven casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip stand among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential Nevada caucuses on Saturday, the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states.
Ross Chastain will drive Ryan Newman's No. 6 Ford at next NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Ross Chastain will fill in for Ryan Newman at Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There is no timetable for Newman's return.
USATODAY.com

Sanders says presidential rival Bloomberg will not excite voters

LAS VEGAS - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said on Saturday Mike Bloomberg would not generate the "excitement and energy" needed to win...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle Times

