Six Nations: Scotland loss in Italy would send them to 'depths of despair'

BBC News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The credibility of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend rests on the "must-win" Six Nations game in Italy, says former scrum-half Andy Nicol.
England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland [Video]England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland

England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6 and relaunch their Guinness Six Nations title quest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry [Video]Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry

England Women's coach Simon Middleton talks up the fierce rivalry between England and Scotland as the two nations set to face off in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published


Six Nations: Scotland drop Huw Jones for Chris Harris against Italy

Scotland centre Huw Jones has been replaced by Chris Harris in one of three changes to the side for Saturday's Six Nations trip to Italy.
BBC Sport

Six Nations: Scotland add Sam Skinner and Matt Fagerson to squad

Sam Skinner and Matt Fagerson are both added to Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.
BBC News

