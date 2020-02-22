caroline pitt RT @original_GT: BBC News - The suicide prevention message from the rugby scrum https://t.co/bgb4kBdEEe 4 minutes ago

Hollie Banks RT @BBCNews: The suicide prevention message from the rugby scrum https://t.co/CnxWBU65LD 10 minutes ago

Cubitt House The suicide prevention message from the rugby scrum - BBC News https://t.co/XcVwQ10sjo 1 hour ago

Tom Brinkley BBC News - The suicide prevention message from the rugby scrum https://t.co/x9BLqRZnBe 2 hours ago

#Oxford Neighbourhood Watch/[email protected] RT @OxfordSams: "Taking a man-to-man approach works to sidestep the cultural expectations that boys and men should 'man up' rather than ope… 2 hours ago

Pete Moore RT @AbdulRazaq_PH: BBC News - The suicide prevention message from the rugby scrum https://t.co/Nmi49bj0Ts 3 hours ago

Abdul Razaq BBC News - The suicide prevention message from the rugby scrum https://t.co/Nmi49bj0Ts 3 hours ago