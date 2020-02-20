Global  

Probe into violence against QIH uncovers network of bank accounts to launder cash

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Probe into violence against QIH uncovers network of bank accounts to launder cashGardai investigating violence against Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have uncovered a network of front companies and bank accounts used to launder monies paid to senior criminal Cyril McGuinness.
