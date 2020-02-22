Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > When blue passports will be issued in the UK and can you still use your burgundy one?

When blue passports will be issued in the UK and can you still use your burgundy one?

Wales Online Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
When blue passports will be issued in the UK and can you still use your burgundy one?The return to the iconic British blue passport has been a symbol of the Brexit campaign
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Blue passports set to be rolled out from March 2020 to mark Brexit

Blue passports set to be rolled out from March 2020 to mark BrexitChampioned by Brexiteers, the new-look documents will replace the burgundy passports which were rolled out in 1988
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.