Man Utd fan Daragh invited to Old Trafford after Klopp letter

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
A 10-year-old Manchester United football fan will visit Old Trafford for the first time after his "novel attempt to derail Liverpool's Premier League campaign", a spokesperson has said.
Man Utd fan invited to Old Trafford after Klopp letter

Man Utd fan Daragh Curley said Liverpool were "winning too many games" and it was making him sad.
BBC News

Jaap Stam compares new Man United signing to club legend

Jaap Stam has compared new Manchester United signing to club legend Paul Scholes following the Portugal international’s arrival at Old Trafford. The...
The Sport Review


