Sunderland v Bristol Rovers

BBC Local News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers.
Bristol Rovers 0-2 Doncaster [Video]Bristol Rovers 0-2 Doncaster

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Bristol Rovers and Doncaster.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:49Published

daniel_nice7

Daniel Nice Today was a pretty good summary of the season so far: could easily have nicked it, looked to be heading for a draw,… https://t.co/VDjJZt6KPl 1 minute ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Sunderland's 'cool heads' made the difference against Bristol Rovers #Newcastle https://t.co/APmza0DATK 10 minutes ago

gasheadsteve

Steve Gregory RT @ACTaylor96: 70. Sunderland v Bristol Rovers. The 92 complete ✅ #safc #brfc #leagueone #doingthe92 https://t.co/LgQhbGa6pE 19 minutes ago

ChronicleSAFC

The Chronicle Phil Parkinson's verdict on #SAFC's latest win https://t.co/u6s8zrdosP 19 minutes ago

FWPBristolRovs

FWP Bristol Rovers NEWS: Sunderland ease past 10-man Bristol Rovers (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/78fE9pW3Uo 20 minutes ago

JHunterChron

James Hunter 'Cool heads' prevailed as #safc beat Bristol Rovers, according to Phil Parkinson. https://t.co/JVi1sr24rh 21 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Sunderland 3-0 Bristol Rovers report: Fourth win on the spin lifts Black Cats into #Newcastle… https://t.co/jwWn28Hrqx 22 minutes ago

BristolBizz

Bristol Biz Ben Garner demands apology with Bristol Rovers to complain to FA after Sunderland defeat https://t.co/JgrAQJsfYR https://t.co/MK9cluAPdu 24 minutes ago

