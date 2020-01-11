Global  

Sunderland v Bristol Rovers

BBC Local News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Sunderland and Bristol Rovers.
Ben Garner demands apology with Bristol Rovers to complain to FA after Sunderland defeat

Ben Garner demands apology with Bristol Rovers to complain to FA after Sunderland defeatTen-man Rovers crumbled to a 3-0 defeat in the final quarter of the game on Wearside.
Bristol Post

Key Sunderland defender set to miss out of Bristol Rovers clash with ankle injury

Key Sunderland defender set to miss out of Bristol Rovers clash with ankle injuryThe Australian defender, on loan from Bristol City, has tightened up the Black Cats' defence since joining in January and will be a big loss
Bristol Post

PFCOlly

Olly RT @PFCOlly: UK’s biggest Derbies: Manchester UTD>Liverpool Nottingham>Derby Rangers>Celtic Villa > Birmingham Wolves>West Brom Stoke> Por… 25 seconds ago

daniel_nice7

Daniel Nice Today was a pretty good summary of the season so far: could easily have nicked it, looked to be heading for a draw,… https://t.co/VDjJZt6KPl 3 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Sunderland's 'cool heads' made the difference against Bristol Rovers #Newcastle https://t.co/APmza0DATK 13 minutes ago

gasheadsteve

Steve Gregory RT @ACTaylor96: 70. Sunderland v Bristol Rovers. The 92 complete ✅ #safc #brfc #leagueone #doingthe92 https://t.co/LgQhbGa6pE 21 minutes ago

ChronicleSAFC

The Chronicle Phil Parkinson's verdict on #SAFC's latest win https://t.co/u6s8zrdosP 22 minutes ago

FWPBristolRovs

FWP Bristol Rovers NEWS: Sunderland ease past 10-man Bristol Rovers (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/78fE9pW3Uo 22 minutes ago

JHunterChron

James Hunter 'Cool heads' prevailed as #safc beat Bristol Rovers, according to Phil Parkinson. https://t.co/JVi1sr24rh 23 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Sunderland 3-0 Bristol Rovers report: Fourth win on the spin lifts Black Cats into #Newcastle… https://t.co/jwWn28Hrqx 25 minutes ago

