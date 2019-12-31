One News Page (United Kingdom) David Dimbleby's savage attack on 'liar' Boris Johnson and 'apeing Donald Trump': https://t.co/2cW3RLeZfs 6 minutes ago Unseen News UK RT @jamesdrodger: David Dimbleby rips apart "liar" Boris Johnson: "He lies everywhere to everyone. He lies to his family. He just makes it… 1 hour ago James Rodger David Dimbleby rips apart "liar" Boris Johnson: "He lies everywhere to everyone. He lies to his family. He just mak… https://t.co/tRpoSDnbHh 1 hour ago Birmingham Live David Dimbleby's savage attack on 'liar' Boris Johnson and 'apeing Donald Trump' https://t.co/rWSzFRffTJ 1 hour ago Life-Liberty-Equality - #FBPE #REU 🇪🇺 Even the renowned broadcaster, David Dimbleby, has come out of retirement to launched a savage attack on 'lying' Bo… https://t.co/4mFgsn5EJy 2 hours ago