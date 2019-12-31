Global  

David Dimbleby's savage attack on 'liar' Boris Johnson and 'apeing Donald Trump'

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
David Dimbleby's savage attack on 'liar' Boris Johnson and 'apeing Donald Trump'The former Question Time host, 81, said the Government was using the "pernicious route" by arguing the licence fee is "wrong and unfair".
UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade [Video]UK and Ireland's biggest news stories of the decade

Brexit, Leicester winning the Premier League and Donald Trump are just a few of the memorable stories this decade. Take a look at the biggest stories that happened in the UK and Ireland.

BBC's David Dimbleby attacks 'liar' Boris Johnson and says PM is 'apeing Trump'

'If you're in the glorious moment of supreme power the one thing you don't want is to be held to account', veteran broadcaster says in unaired interview
