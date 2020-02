Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard shines in Soccer AM challenge as Jimmy Bullard is ripped to shreds Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

French Eddy can't stop scoring and his exploits left the football funnyman ashen-faced. French Eddy can't stop scoring and his exploits left the football funnyman ashen-faced. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David RT @Record_Sport: πŸ“Ή Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard shines in Soccer AM challenge as Jimmy Bullard is ripped to shreds πŸ˜‚ https://t.co/XRagKUa… 14 minutes ago Record Celtic Podcast πŸ“Ή Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard shines in Soccer AM challenge as Jimmy Bullard is ripped to shreds πŸ˜‚β€¦ https://t.co/0n1TT0JtFK 24 minutes ago Daily Record Sport πŸ“Ή Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard shines in Soccer AM challenge as Jimmy Bullard is ripped to shreds πŸ˜‚β€¦ https://t.co/7RTSPgtyEX 24 minutes ago Herald and Times Sport πŸŽ₯ WATCH: Fraser Forster Celtic's hero in Copenhagen draw https://t.co/JCnfkHeZSt 1 day ago Glasgow Times πŸŽ₯ WATCH: Fraser Forster Celtic's hero in Copenhagen draw https://t.co/R9KqrNkmY0 1 day ago