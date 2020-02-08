Robert Buntin RT @IndyLassie: BBC call Scotland's win a "grind" Italian press 👇 Italy was well beaten 17-0 against an impressive team from Scotland in t… 4 minutes ago

Jeannie McCrimmon BBC call Scotland's win a "grind" Italian press 👇 Italy was well beaten 17-0 against an impressive team from Scotl… https://t.co/UP0omVTLU4 5 minutes ago

MRK_290 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧍🏻‍♂️ BBC Sport - Six Nations 2020: Italy 0-17 #Scotland - Hogg, Harris & Hastings with tries https://t.co/WhEFHeVzXH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 7 minutes ago

Texan IT - Keeping IT Simple Italy vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere: Can the Azzurri end their… https://t.co/bn3CNAnnD1 8 minutes ago

NEWSONSCOTLAND Six Nations: Stuart Hogg scores Scotland's first try against Italy https://t.co/OFdonzuDT3 #Scotland https://t.co/aE0tEGz8sa 11 minutes ago

Wellcome-home (Six Nations 2020: Scotland ease past Italy in Rome) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/EXHl7cxMR7 12 minutes ago

Granny Hazel RT @Scotlandteam: Fans getting ready for #ITAvSCO! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Share your game day photos and messages using #AsOne and #ITAvSCO. We will feat… 15 minutes ago