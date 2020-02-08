Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Six Nations 2020: Italy 0-17 Scotland - Hogg, Harris & Hastings with tries

Six Nations 2020: Italy 0-17 Scotland - Hogg, Harris & Hastings with tries

BBC News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Scotland run in three tries against Italy in Rome to earn their first win in six Six Nations games and ease the pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland [Video]England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland

England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6 and relaunch their Guinness Six Nations title quest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland [Video]Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hogg sets Scotland on way to Six Nations win over Italy

Scotland run in three tries against Italy in Rome to earn their first win in six games in the Six Nations and ease the pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentBBC SportBelfast TelegraphDaily RecordNews24

Six Nations: Stuart Hogg scores Scotland's first try against Italy

Watch as Stuart Hogg scores a brilliant solo try - Scotland's first of the 2020 Six Nations - during a 17-0 victory against Italy.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORTDaily RecordNews24Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BuntinRobert

Robert Buntin RT @IndyLassie: BBC call Scotland's win a "grind" Italian press 👇 Italy was well beaten 17-0 against an impressive team from Scotland in t… 4 minutes ago

IndyLassie

Jeannie McCrimmon BBC call Scotland's win a "grind" Italian press 👇 Italy was well beaten 17-0 against an impressive team from Scotl… https://t.co/UP0omVTLU4 5 minutes ago

MRK_290

MRK_290 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧍🏻‍♂️ BBC Sport - Six Nations 2020: Italy 0-17 #Scotland - Hogg, Harris & Hastings with tries https://t.co/WhEFHeVzXH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 7 minutes ago

texan_it

Texan IT - Keeping IT Simple Italy vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2020 rugby online from anywhere: Can the Azzurri end their… https://t.co/bn3CNAnnD1 8 minutes ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND Six Nations: Stuart Hogg scores Scotland's first try against Italy https://t.co/OFdonzuDT3 #Scotland https://t.co/aE0tEGz8sa 11 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Six Nations 2020: Scotland ease past Italy in Rome) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/EXHl7cxMR7 12 minutes ago

HazelSt62216224

Granny Hazel RT @Scotlandteam: Fans getting ready for #ITAvSCO! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Share your game day photos and messages using #AsOne and #ITAvSCO. We will feat… 15 minutes ago

MNMScotland

Matt McGrandles Six Nations 2020: Scotland ease past Italy in Rome https://t.co/9ERVBs8PXe 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.