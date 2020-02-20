SportsGridUK Chris Wilder happy with Sheffield United’s draw against Brighton https://t.co/uJtl2BPCnS https://t.co/g8GNDAp4Q2 36 minutes ago PA Dugout Chris Wilder happy with Sheffield United’s draw against Brighton https://t.co/MASJcUPvTN 41 minutes ago Jay Glaves ⚔ RT @ColinMurray: Here’s my latest At Home podcast for ⁦@bbc5live⁩ starring the mighty Chris Wilder! Available most places. Very happy with… 1 week ago John R @georgiebingham From a footballing POV everyone should be happy the blunts might get in Europe’s top competition, a… https://t.co/h6IP6nzHMe 1 week ago