Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Chris Wilder happy with Sheffield United’s draw against Brighton

Chris Wilder happy with Sheffield United’s draw against Brighton

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder played down any feelings of disappointment after his team dropped points in their pursuit of a top-four place in the Premier League.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Wilder: We're hungry for more

Wilder: We're hungry for more 04:54

 Chris Wilder was full of pride for him team after reaching 40 points in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch [Video]Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

Wilder wants to 'reel in' top-four rivals [Video]Wilder wants to 'reel in' top-four rivals

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has called on his squad to 'reel in' their rivals for Champions League football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Wilder says his side 'want more' after reaching 40 points

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his team "want more" after giving an "outstanding performance" against Brighton and reaching the 40-point mark.
BBC Sport

Champions League-chasing Sheff United held by Brighton 1-1

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield United had to settle for drawing with Brighton 1-1 on its return to English Premier League action, missing the chance to...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Chris Wilder happy with Sheffield United’s draw against Brighton https://t.co/uJtl2BPCnS https://t.co/g8GNDAp4Q2 36 minutes ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Chris Wilder happy with Sheffield United’s draw against Brighton https://t.co/MASJcUPvTN 41 minutes ago

glavezilla

Jay Glaves ⚔ RT @ColinMurray: Here’s my latest At Home podcast for ⁦@bbc5live⁩ starring the mighty Chris Wilder! Available most places. Very happy with… 1 week ago

john606sc

John R @georgiebingham From a footballing POV everyone should be happy the blunts might get in Europe’s top competition, a… https://t.co/h6IP6nzHMe 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.