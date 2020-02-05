Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Flesh and Blood promises to be a gripping TV drama

Flesh and Blood promises to be a gripping TV drama

The Argus Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Brand new series Flesh And Blood has a stellar cast, including Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis and Russell Tovey. They chat to Georgia Humphreys about their intriguing characters, and what drew them to the roles
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bull S04E15 Flesh and Blood [Video]Bull S04E15 Flesh and Blood

Bull 4x15 Flesh and Blood - promo trailer HD - What's next on episode 15 episode 4 directed by John Aronson written by Kathryn Price & Nichole Millard air date February 17, 2020

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:26Published

Sam Trammell Is Working On Some Projects You're Sure To Love [Video]Sam Trammell Is Working On Some Projects You're Sure To Love

Actor Sam Trammell, best known for his role in HBO's "True Blood," dishes about his upcoming projects, "Generation" (produced by Lena Dunham), and "The Tiger Rises." BUILD is a live interview series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.