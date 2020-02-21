Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island final - meet the four couples vying to win £50,000 and who bookmakers say will win

Love Island final - meet the four couples vying to win £50,000 and who bookmakers say will win

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Love Island final - meet the four couples vying to win £50,000 and who bookmakers say will winAfter two months of couplings, dumpings and drama in the Cape Town villa, the winners will be announced during Sunday night's final on ITV2.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack suicide news told to Love Island finalists ahead of last episode

Caroline Flack suicide news told to Love Island finalists ahead of last episodeITV bosses gave the final four couples the heartbreaking news away from the cameras in scenes which will not be aired.
Daily Record Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Another Love Island couple will be dumped before Sunday's final

Another Love Island couple will be dumped before Sunday's finalThere are currently five couples remaining in the villa but only four can go through to Sunday's grand final - which means one more couple has to go home
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.