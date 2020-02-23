Two killed during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade route during this year’s Carnival season, authorities said.
