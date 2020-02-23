Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Two killed during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans

Two killed during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, becoming the second person in days killed along a parade route during this year’s Carnival season, authorities said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: The Extravagant History Of Mardi Gras

The Extravagant History Of Mardi Gras 01:16

 Every year for Mardi Gras, lavish costume balls and bold celebrations are held all around the world. But before you break out your beads and get in your last bites of king cake, here’s how the holiday became a cultural phenomenon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans [Video]LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans

LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans James recorded a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double on Sunday night in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-114 win over the New..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Thousands turn up for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade [Video]Thousands turn up for Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade

Thousands of people in sparkling outfits gathered in the centre of Sydney for Australia's 42nd annual LGBT Mardi Gras parade.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mardi Gras photos: New Orleans alive with parades, costumes

Mardi Gras parades roll through New Orleans ahead of and during Fat Tuesday. Colorful costumes and fun were prevalent.
USATODAY.com

Protesters target Liberal Party float at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

At least three protesters were removed from Sydney's Mardi Gras parade after they attempted to block the passage of the official Liberal Party float.
SBS Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.