Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Brave Derbyshire firefighter to be remembered at Pride Park gala

Brave Derbyshire firefighter to be remembered at Pride Park gala

Derby Telegraph Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Brave Derbyshire firefighter to be remembered at Pride Park gala'His heart and soul was in the fire service'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenLyonsDT

Ben Lyons Martin Middleton was a serving firefighter at #Heanor station for around 12 years https://t.co/8ulrZzVTN3 3 days ago

BenLyonsDT

Ben Lyons RT @derbyshire_live: "He was the life and soul of the party" #Derby https://t.co/1TNEeWYJVW 3 days ago

FireDaily

Fire Daily Brave Derbyshire firefighter to be remembered at Pride Park gala https://t.co/3ALj7iZ14T #fire #firefighter 3 days ago

derbyshire_live

Derbyshire Live "He was the life and soul of the party" #Derby https://t.co/1TNEeWYJVW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.