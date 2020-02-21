Global  

Bellator Dublin: Leah McCourt lands unanimous decision win over Judith Ruis

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Leah McCourt of Northern Ireland seals a fourth successive win with a unanimous decision against Judith Ruis of Germany at Bellator Dublin.
McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA era in Dublin

Mixed martial artist Leah McCourt is relishing the chance to headline Bellator's Dublin card at the Three Arena on Saturday, knowing a win over Judith Ruis in...
Reuters

Leah McCourt: Bellator Dublin fight 'a celebration of women'

Leah McCourt says it will be a "celebration of women" when she becomes the first woman to headline a European card with Bellator in Dublin on Saturday
BBC Sport

