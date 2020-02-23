HABIB A.MOHAMMED RT @SkySportsNews: Today's Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 30 seconds ago

MRK_290 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧍🏻‍♂️ BBC Sport - #Coronavirus: #Italy v Scotland Women among games postponed https://t.co/l4yOTiY6Ze 7 minutes ago

Marco Women's 6N game between Italy and Scotland cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/Qi0HjmQn2u 11 minutes ago

COVID-19 (Coronavirus): UK News Updates Coronavirus: Italy v Scotland Women among games postponed - Scotland Women's Six Nations game against Italy in Legn… https://t.co/jmeeOsZlX9 12 minutes ago

Wellcome-home (Italy v Scotland Women off because of coronavirus outbreak) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/IJuaBKPDdZ 16 minutes ago

Jabba RT @BBCSportScot: Fears over the spread of coronavirus lead to the postponement of Scotland Women's Six Nations match with Italy along with… 19 minutes ago

Revolution will be live RT @JLyall93: In a hotel on the outskirts of Milan where I was due to commentate on Italy v Scotland in the Women's Six Nations today. Howe… 19 minutes ago