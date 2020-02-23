Global  

Coronavirus: Italy v Scotland Women among games postponed

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Scotland Women's Six Nations game against Italy in Legnano is postponed because of an increased number of coronavirus cases.
