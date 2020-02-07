Global  

Six Nations 2020: Scotland ease past Italy in Rome

BBC News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Watch highlights from Scotland's 17-0 win over Italy in Rome in the third round of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scotland drop Huw Jones for Chris Harris against Italy

Scotland centre Huw Jones has been replaced by Chris Harris in one of three changes to the side for Saturday's Six Nations trip to Italy.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle Times

Talking points ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations match with Italy

Scotland take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday hoping to pick up their first win of this year’s Guinness Six Nations.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24Seattle TimesWales Online

