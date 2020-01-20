Global  

Hamish Gaman announces Dancing on Ice return after pulling out of show over Caprice controversy

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Hamish Gaman announces Dancing on Ice return after pulling out of show over Caprice controversyGaman, who was paired with Caprice Bourret before they parted ways, previously said he "couldn't face" appearing on the programme.
Hamish Gaman confirms return to Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice professional skater Hamish Gaman will return to the show after missing last week’s episode.
Belfast Telegraph

Hamish Gaman puts Dancing on Ice Caprice row behind him - by getting engaged

Hamish Gaman puts Dancing on Ice Caprice row behind him - by getting engagedThe couple met on Tinder and have been together for the last four years
Tamworth Herald

