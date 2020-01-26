Global  

St Johnstone 2 Rangers 2 as Stevie May strikes to leave Steven Gerrard needing a title miracle - 3 talking points

St Johnstone 2 Rangers 2 as Stevie May strikes to leave Steven Gerrard needing a title miracle - 3 talking points

Daily Record Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
St Johnstone 2 Rangers 2 as Stevie May strikes to leave Steven Gerrard needing a title miracle - 3 talking pointsThe Saints grabbed a deserved point after a thrilling clash in Perth as Rangers title bid suffered another body blow,
Smith: Rangers back where they belong [Video]Smith: Rangers back where they belong

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith believes there is every opportunity for Steven Gerrard to lead the club to a first league title since 2011.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:38Published

Gerrard questions Rangers' 'bottle' [Video]Gerrard questions Rangers' 'bottle'

Steven Gerrard admits he is unsure if Rangers have 'the bottle' for the Premiership title race after their shock defeat to bottom side Hearts.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published


St Johnstone net late leveller as Rangers slip up again

St Johnstone net late leveller as Rangers slip up againRangers dropped another two Ladbrokes Premiership points after St Johnstone striker Stevie May scored a late equaliser in Perth.
Belfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | Gerrard has no regrets over criticising Rangers players

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insisted Friday he had no qualms about publicly upbraiding his players after a damaging defeat at Kilmarnock all but handed the...
News24 Also reported by •Daily StarTeam Talk

PerthSaintsFNH

Perth Saints Stevie May nets late St Johnstone equaliser as Rangers drop two more points #SJFC #PerthSaints #FNH https://t.co/LODR6YeMBK 7 minutes ago

PerthSaintsFNH

Perth Saints St Johnstone 2 Rangers 2 as Stevie May strikes to leave Steven Gerrard needin #SJFC #PerthSaints #FNH https://t.co/jeSojc5Mz1 7 minutes ago

HibernianFNH

Hibernian News Hound Stevie May nets late St Johnstone equaliser as Rangers drop two more points #HFC #Hibs #GGTTH #FNH https://t.co/Va1JXcHu8T 8 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @scotsunsport: Stevie May snatches a draw for St Johnstone as Rangers drop more points in title race https://t.co/b5ozDdH3PS https://t.… 10 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @scotsunsport: St Johnstone star gets 8⃣/🔟 in our ratings after draw with Rangers https://t.co/LqMoseRkJM https://t.co/k27zQhCQT1 10 minutes ago

RangersNewsFeed

Rangers News Feed St Johnstone 2-2 Rangers: Stevie May nets leveller as Ibrox side slip up again Via: The Scotsman https://t.co/lSizOj7pcm 11 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: FT: St Johnstone 2 Rangers 2 Steven Gerrard's side drop points on the road for the third league game in a row as Stevie… 12 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: 3 talking points as Stevie May strikes to leave Steven Gerrard needing a title miracle | @gavinberryDR https://t.co/dvX… 12 minutes ago

