First shark pup twins born in the UK celebrate their first birthday

Twin baby sharks, born in the UK for the first time and hand-fed, have celebrated their first birthday in a major milestone for British marine conservation.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting first child together Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke expecting first child together The couple are expecting their first child together, and Domino announced the happy news in a statement which also revealed she had suffered.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02Published 3 weeks ago Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle on Instagram Barack Obama Posts Cute Birthday Message for Wife Michelle The former first lady turned 56 years old this year. In his post, the former U.S. president shared a collage of pics with his spouse. Barack.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02Published on January 17, 2020

Tweets about this