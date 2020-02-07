Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Doctor Who’s first transgender companion has plans to be the first transgender Doctor, too

Doctor Who’s first transgender companion has plans to be the first transgender Doctor, too

PinkNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The Doctor Who franchise will soon get its first transgender companion played by the trans actress and comedian Rebecca Root. Root is joining the upcoming series of the Doctor Who audio drama produced by Big Finish, which has been delighting fans for the past two decades with a welcome extension to the Whoniverse. She...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former UM students to speak on alleged sexual abuse by deceased university doctor [Video]Former UM students to speak on alleged sexual abuse by deceased university doctor

The man who first alerted the University of Michigan about a deceased doctor's alleged sexual abuse will hold a press conference Thursday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:44Published

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities [Video]Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7). Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.