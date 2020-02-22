Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Four new UK coronavirus cases among ship evacuees

Four new UK coronavirus cases among ship evacuees

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Four of the passengers brought to UK test positive for coronavirus, bringing number of UK cases to 13.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China 00:46

 BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Coronavirus: Emergency measures in Italy as number of cases leaps [Video]Coronavirus: Emergency measures in Italy as number of cases leaps

Italy introduces "extraordinary measures" to tackle the spread of the biggest outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Four new UK cases among ship evacuees

The patients caught the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise liner, bringing the total UK cases to 13.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentReutersBelfast TelegraphMid-Day

Asian Markets Fall As Coronavirus Spreads Beyond China

Asian stock markets, led by South Korea, are in negative territory on Monday while safe-haven gold rose amid worries about a surge in the number of new...
RTTNews Also reported by •ReutersTerra DailyBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.