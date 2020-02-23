Kris Boyd eviscerates Niko Katic as Rangers defender's bombscare display labelled 'worst ever' Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Croat was all over the shop at McDiarmid Park and the latest setback leaves the Ibrox side's title dream hanging by a thread. The Croat was all over the shop at McDiarmid Park and the latest setback leaves the Ibrox side's title dream hanging by a thread. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: Kris Boyd eviscerates Niko Katic as Rangers defender's bombscare display labelled 'worst ever' https://t.co/ePIUhLZ3x… 12 minutes ago Daily Record Sport Kris Boyd eviscerates Niko Katic as Rangers defender's bombscare display labelled 'worst ever'… https://t.co/BfZSMun28O 29 minutes ago