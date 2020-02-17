Global  

Third passenger dies after being taken off virus-hit cruise ship

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship passenger hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus has died, become the third fatality from the Diamond Princess, Japan’s health ministry has said.
 An Australian passenger filmed her final moments walking through the corridors of a cruise liner quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, before being evacuated from Japan on Wednesday evening.

