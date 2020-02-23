Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Birmingham Airport flights affected as Canary Islands sandstorm leaves holidaymakers stranded

Birmingham Airport flights affected as Canary Islands sandstorm leaves holidaymakers stranded

Tamworth Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Birmingham Airport flights affected as Canary Islands sandstorm leaves holidaymakers strandedFlights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, North and South Tenerife Airports have been grounded for the foreseeable future due to the weather conditions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Scots holidaymakers face airport chaos amid huge sandstorm on Canary Islands

Scots holidaymakers face airport chaos amid huge sandstorm on Canary IslandsA number of flights to the popular holiday islands have been cancelled or diverted, with some turning away as the regional government declares a state of alert...
Daily Record


Tweets about this

elojodigitalJM

José Miguel Sánchez RT @avecozave: Birmingham Airport flights affected by 'apocalyptic' Canary Islands sandstorm https://t.co/CKhZSSr3is 17 minutes ago

avecozave

Ave Will Birmingham Airport flights affected by 'apocalyptic' Canary Islands sandstorm https://t.co/CKhZSSr3is 33 minutes ago

hollia11

Angela Holliday 🐱 RT @jamesdrodger: Birmingham Airport flights affected as Canary Islands sandstorm leaves holidaymakers stranded https://t.co/QdBplOeV0h 40 minutes ago

jamesdrodger

James Rodger Birmingham Airport flights affected as Canary Islands sandstorm leaves holidaymakers stranded https://t.co/QdBplOeV0h 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.