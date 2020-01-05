Dancing on Ice's John Barrowman embroiled in on-air spat with Ashley Banjo

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle on 'Dancing On Ice' Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle on 'Dancing On Ice' He has been replaced by Barrowman as a judge on the show but doesn't think he has the experience or technical knowledge for his.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published on January 6, 2020 Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle Jason Gardiner thinks John Barrowman will struggle as a judge on 'Dancing On Ice' because he lacks experience and background knowledge. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:13Published on January 5, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources John Barrowman 'clashes' with Ashley Banjo live on-air in heated Dancing On Ice spat The two judges became embroiled in a heated spat over the scoring of a particular routine.

Wales Online 6 days ago





Tweets about this