Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Paige Turley wins first ever Winter Love Island as Scot triumphs in final

Paige Turley wins first ever Winter Love Island as Scot triumphs in final

Daily Record Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Paige Turley wins first ever Winter Love Island as Scot triumphs in finalPaige Turley, who used to date pop star Lewis Capaldi, shared the £50,000 cash prize with Finn Tapp.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley [Video]Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley

Lewis Capaldi confirms ‘Someone You Loved’ isn’t about Love Island’s Paige Turley Lewis' ex-girlfriend Paige is currently appearing on 'Love Island'. And the reality star referenced news..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Lewis Capaldi Reveals Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige Turley After All [Video]Lewis Capaldi Reveals Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige Turley After All

Lewis Capaldi Reveals Someone You Loved Isn’t About Paige Turley After All

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp win Love Island

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley have won the first ever series of winter Love Island.
Belfast Telegraph

Love Island’s Finn and Paige discuss future together ahead of final

Love Island star Finn Tapp and Paige Turley discuss moving in together and getting a dog as they prepare for the end of the show.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Paige Turley, who used to date pop star Lewis Capaldi, shared the £50,000 cash prize with Finn Tapp. https://t.co/8ykpFQg7fp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.