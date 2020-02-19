Global  

Priti Patel criticises ‘false allegations’ amid claims of bullying and distrust

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel has expressed her concern at “false allegations” she says are being made about her amid claims of bullying and distrust from intelligence chiefs.
News video: Priti Patel in profile: The Home Secretary at the centre of a Westminster storm

Priti Patel in profile: The Home Secretary at the centre of a Westminster storm 01:10

 Home Secretary Priti Patel has found herself at the centre of a Westminster storm over allegations she has bullied colleagues and is mistrusted by spymasters. We take an in profile look at the MP for Witham.

Brokenshire doesn't recognise bullying claims against Patel [Video]Brokenshire doesn't recognise bullying claims against Patel

Security Minister James Brokenshire says he does not "recognise the allegations and assertions that are being made" in relation to claims of bullying and mistrust against Home Secretary Priti Patel...

Priti Patel Claims Boris Johnson Is 'Absolutely Not A Racist' After Dave's Brits Performance [Video]Priti Patel Claims Boris Johnson Is 'Absolutely Not A Racist' After Dave's Brits Performance

Priti Patel Claims Boris Johnson Is 'Absolutely Not A Racist' After Dave's Brits Performance

Home Secretary Priti Patel 'deeply concerned' by 'false MI5 claims'

BBC Local News: Essex -- The home secretary hits back at reports of distrust from security bosses and bullying behaviour.
BBC Local News

Top Home Office mandarin Sir Philip Rutnam quits amid Priti Patel 'bullying' claims

Top Home Office mandarin Sir Philip Rutnam quits amid Priti Patel 'bullying' claimsDecision to step down follows claims that Home Secretary Patel reportedly demanded the removal of the permanent secretary
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Independent

