Patrick Reed wins in Mexico as Rory McIlroy comes fifth

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Rory McIlroy’s last round bid faltered as the Northern Irishman finished fifth behind American Patrick Reed in the European Tour’s WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.
McIlroy eyes completion of 'WGC Slam' in Mexico

Rory McIlroy will try to complete his collection of World Golf Championships (WGC) titles when he stares down a stacked field in Mexico City this week that...
American Reed seals one-stroke victory in Mexico with McIlroy fifth

Patrick Reed wins the WGC-Mexico Championship by one shot, with world number one Rory McIlroy four shots back in fifth place.
BBC Sport

