Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Arsenal must match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s ambition – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal must match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s ambition – Mikel Arteta

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta admits fulfilling the ambitions of captain and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will play a part in convincing the forward to stay at Arsenal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta praises his team after playing three games in seven days

Mikel Arteta praises his team after playing three games in seven days 00:43

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reviews his side's 3-2 home win over Everton. He praises his teams resilience after a tight schedule of games but says he could see the players were tiring near the end.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta praises Arsenal win [Video]Arteta praises Arsenal win

Mikel Arteta is full of praise for Arsenal's performance after their 4-nil win over Newcastle United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:01Published

Merse: Arsenal must keep Aubameyang [Video]Merse: Arsenal must keep Aubameyang

Paul Merson says Arsenal can't afford to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club this summer, as his contract enters its last 12 months.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Eddie Nketiah instruction he received from Arsenal boss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Eddie Nketiah instruction he received from Arsenal bossArsenal ran out 4-0 winner against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealing a key half-time change made by Mikel Arteta
Daily Star

'He's our most important player' - Arteta hopes to convince Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hopes he can convince Arsenal's "most important player" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club after he scored twice on Sunday.
BBC News


Tweets about this

LastBorn_Malloy

LASTy_GOONER🔴 RT @ArsenalFC_fl: Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ambitions if they are to keep the striker at the club.… 9 hours ago

Football_LDN

football.london Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ambitions if they are to keep the striker at the… https://t.co/oP9WyJiaw9 9 hours ago

ArsenalFC_fl

Arsenal FC News Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's ambitions if they are to keep the striker at the… https://t.co/CHmEGrvy95 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.