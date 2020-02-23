Global  

Canary Islands airports reopen after sandstorm closures

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
British holidaymakers will be able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.
News video: Sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain grounding flights

Sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain grounding flights 00:38

 Spanish authorities have suspended flights after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands.

Canary Islands’ airports reopen as wind and sandstorm ease

MADRID (AP) — All airports on Spain’s Canary Islands had reopened Monday after authorities said the worst is over from strong winds that have thickened the...
Seattle Times

Stranded travellers set to return home as Canary Islands airports reopen

UK holidaymakers stranded in the Canary Islands are to begin returning home after most of the Spanish archipelago’s airports reopened following a Saharan...
Belfast Telegraph

