Canary Islands airports reopen after sandstorm closures

British holidaymakers will be able to return home after all but one of the Canary Islands’ airports reopened following closures caused by a Saharan sandstorm.



Canary Islands' airports reopen as wind and sandstorm ease MADRID (AP) — All airports on Spain's Canary Islands had reopened Monday after authorities said the worst is over from strong winds that have thickened the...

Stranded travellers set to return home as Canary Islands airports reopen UK holidaymakers stranded in the Canary Islands are to begin returning home after most of the Spanish archipelago's airports reopened following a Saharan...

