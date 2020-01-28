Global  

Labour leadership: Members voting in three-way contest

BBC Local News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey remain in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
News video: Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts

Final Labour leadership hustings before voting starts 01:06

 The candidates vying to be the next leader of the Labour Party have told members at the Durham hustings how they would win back seats lost to the Conservatives in the 2019 General Elections. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest [Video]Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final ballot of party members. At the midnight..

'Elitist or downtrodden': Sir Keir Starmer claims Labour ignored the middle class [Video]'Elitist or downtrodden': Sir Keir Starmer claims Labour ignored the middle class

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer makes a speech admitting his party has disregarded the middle-classes and makes plans to address it. Speaking to party members at West Ham town hall, the..

Emily Thornberry eliminated in Labour leadership race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn

Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final...
Labour leadership candidates warn of ‘dangerous’ government making anti-LGBT discrimination ‘morally and socially acceptable’

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer warned against LGBT+ rights being eroded and stressed of the importance of Labour party members leading the...
nafiayonoadu

Ayonoadu Nafi B RT @SkyNews: More than 580,000 Labour Party members will start voting today for a new leader to replace @JeremyCorbyn. Tune into Sky News… 3 minutes ago

BBCNews

BBC News (UK) RT @BBCNews: Labour leadership: Members voting in three-way contest https://t.co/ZPog0qymKY 3 minutes ago

Samsoprano30

Sam hussain BBC News - Labour leadership: Members voting in three-way contest https://t.co/BzoCqhC4h0 11 minutes ago

MrRazaShaikh

Raza Shaikh RT: Labour leadership: Members voting in three-way contest: Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey r… https://t.co/0LX1MPBZ9i 22 minutes ago

Aggy99867354

Aggy RT @BenJolly9: Voting for Labour leadership opens tomorrow & Keir Starmer is the only candidate who has the money to send every one of the… 26 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News More than 580,000 Labour Party members will start voting today for a new leader to replace @JeremyCorbyn. Tune int… https://t.co/igZQRiCu5J 29 minutes ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @BBCPolitics: Labour leadership: Members voting in three-way contest https://t.co/7PsKLe3nLl 35 minutes ago

tamcohen

Tamara Cohen Members start voting in Labour leadership contest today *Still 6 weeks til the result *Starmer is frontrunner wit… https://t.co/rs83XxVGLP 54 minutes ago

