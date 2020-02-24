Global  

Panorama: Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with Alberto Salazar

BBC Local News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with his disgraced former coach Alberto Salazar are raised in a new BBC Panorama investigation.
New questions over Farah's relationship with Salazar

Fresh questions over Mo Farah's relationship with his disgraced former coach Alberto Salazar are raised in a new BBC Panorama investigation.
Alberto Salazar's spectacular fall from grace

From helping Mo Farah become Britain's most successful track athlete in history, to appealing a four-year ban from athletics, BBC Panorama investigates Alberto...
