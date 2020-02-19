Global  

Six Nations 2020: Andy Farrell reflects on Ireland's defeat by England

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he "needs to look at himself" after Ireland lose 24-12 to England in the Six Nations at Twickenham.
News video: Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us 00:49

 Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final materialised into a crushing 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham. There were shades of...

Six Nations 2020: Unbeaten Ireland unchanged to face England at Twickenham

Andy Farrell sticks with the same starting team as Ireland attempt to win the Triple Crown by beating England at Twickenham on Sunday.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

'The scoreline flattered us and I'll take responsibility': Andy Farrell reacts to Ireland's Six Nations loss to England

'The scoreline flattered us and I'll take responsibility': Andy Farrell reacts to Ireland's Six Nations loss to EnglandIreland coach Andy Farrell revealed he should be blamed for Ireland's Triple Crown demise after an error-strewn first-half display sunk his side's first hope for...
Belfast Telegraph


