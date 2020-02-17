Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be 'highest ever'

Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be 'highest ever'

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Main roads in and around Shrewsbury are closed as a severe flood warning is given for the River Severn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK to invest in weather supercomputer amid huge flood threats [Video]UK to invest in weather supercomputer amid huge flood threats

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across the UK after some areas recorded the highest water levels in 40 years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history.On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flood barriers being deployed in Shrewsbury after rain

BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- River levels in Shrewsbury expected to be the highest seen in 20 years, the Environment Agency says.
BBC Local News

UK to invest in weather supercomputer amid huge flood threats

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across the UK after some areas recorded the highest water levels in 40 years.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

George__MT

George RT @ShropshireStar: A severe flood warning is in place in Shrewsbury where the River Severn could pass last week's near-record levels. Roa… 1 hour ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be 'highest ever' https://t.co/xkE1KGikj6 @BBCNews https://t.co/SLLR377zGZ 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be ‘highest ever’ https://t.co/iFgmuSkYRG https://t.co/8SAYIRNezv 2 hours ago

warningshout

Marse Gordo (Marsey) RT @ShropshireWeat1: ✳️ FLOODING ✳️ A severe flood warning is in force for #Shrewsbury. This means a danger to life. River levels will pea… 2 hours ago

RealReport3

RealReport Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be ‘highest ever’ https://t.co/DVCiQSOmto https://t.co/xqFLgT8qB5 2 hours ago

IntNewsWatch

Breaking World News Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be 'highest ever' https://t.co/BYzsMSO6rI 3 hours ago

WatchTVChannels

Watch All Channels Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be 'highest ever' https://t.co/2JioWSvQ44 https://t.co/FLreqkpteK https://t.co/FLreqkpteK 3 hours ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Flood levels in Shrewsbury could be ‘highest ever’ https://t.co/0KQADlkEbH https://t.co/oGyz6HML1Z 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.