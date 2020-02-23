Global  

Weather warning: Sleet and snow affects travel

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020
A warning for snow and rain began at midnight on Sunday and remains in place until noon on Monday.
Residents of Cookstown, Northern Ireland woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday (February 24). A yellow weather warning for snow and rain came into effect at midnight on Sunday and is expected to..

Tonight, mostly clear skies will drop temperatures down into the upper teens and lower 20s with a light northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. Monday will be cooler with highs back in the mid and upper..

A warning for snow and rain begins at midnight on Sunday with snow drifts possible due to gales.
A snow and sleet warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Monday, with bad weather set to cause travel disruption.
