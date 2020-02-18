Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Parts of UK blanketed in snow as flood warnings continue

Parts of UK blanketed in snow as flood warnings continue

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Northern parts of the UK were blanketed in snow on Monday morning, as further flood warnings have been issued across England and Wales.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

More rain expected for flood-hit regions [Video]More rain expected for flood-hit regions

Parts of the UK which have already been saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding are braced as forecasters warn of further wet weather. The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 106 flood warnings in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods [Video]Residents across Herefordshire and Worcestershire battle historic floods

Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after suffering the worst flooding in 200 years. Police also released a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

More flood warnings as forecasters warn of heavy rain, gales and snow

The number of flood warnings in force across England and Wales has increased as more heavy rain, gale-force winds and snow is forecast.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alastairdick

A K D❌#StandUp4Brexit(Watching Brief) Parts of UK blanketed in snow as flood warnings continue https://t.co/cTm2QodKss via @yahooNewsUK 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.