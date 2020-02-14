Boris Johnson news – live: 'Livid' Priti Patel demands Home Office leak inquiry amid bullying allegations, as voting opens in Labour leadership contest

annie bourdin RT @Independent: #ukpolitics latest - Priti Patel demands leak inquiry into 'hostile briefings' at Home office - Voting opens in Labour l… 4 minutes ago

Angelus caelis 🇮🇱 RT @JamessReality: Brexit LIVE: France eyes up British fishing waters as EU draws up shopping list of demands https://t.co/xKReTaV2og 7 minutes ago

The Independent Follow our live updates on #ukpolitics across the day here https://t.co/V7nsX3nUbO 7 minutes ago

The Independent #ukpolitics latest - Priti Patel demands leak inquiry into 'hostile briefings' at Home office - Voting opens in L… https://t.co/ptO4Mfvt1I 9 minutes ago

Vanita Winkler Brexit LIVE: France eyes up British fishing waters as EU draws up shopping list of demands https://t.co/XLl4fxSy8r… https://t.co/6ne5TOM72P 12 minutes ago

⭐👨‍💻 JamessReality 💻⭐™ Brexit LIVE: France eyes up British fishing waters as EU draws up shopping list of demands https://t.co/xKReTaV2og 12 minutes ago

🌹Ava Van Hollander #LabourWarriorOutrider 🌹 WHAT A DAFT WOMAN SHE IS! Boris Johnson news – live: 'Livid' Priti Patel demands Home Office leak inquiry amid bull… https://t.co/8yKcvfYU8c 14 minutes ago