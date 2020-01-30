Grimes will let her baby discover their own gender identity
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Grimes has been dubbed “an icon” after revealing that she and her partner Elon Musk will allow their baby to discover their own gender identity. The 31-year-old singer announced that she was expecting a baby in January, and has said that she is now seven months pregnant. In a Twitter Q and A, Grimes was …...
(CNN) Pop star Grimes wants her future little one to chart their own path in this world. On a YouTube live stream on Friday in support of her new album, "Miss Anthropocene," the singer said she decided not to share her baby's gender thus far because "I feel like their privacy should be protected." "I...