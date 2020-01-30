Grimes will let her baby discover their own gender identity

Grimes has been dubbed “an icon” after revealing that she and her partner Elon Musk will allow their baby to discover their own gender identity. The 31-year-old singer announced that she was expecting a baby in January, and has said that she is now seven months pregnant. In a Twitter Q and A, Grimes was …...



Recent related videos from verified sources You can own your own life-size Baby Yoda This life-size replica of Baby Yoda costs $350🤑Pick one up here: https://fave.co/38TPZMEAnd maybe a more budget friendly one here:https://fave.co/37K0Ng8 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling.. Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know Duration: 00:54Published 3 weeks ago Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest Large flying fox bats, also known as large fruit bats are one of the world's largest bats, and one of 173 species of bat found in Papua New Guinea. PNG is home to some of the world's most.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:33Published on January 30, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Grimes announces her child will decide their gender in Twitter Q&A Musician Grimes has announced on Twitter that she will allow her child to decide their own gender.

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago



Grimes Shows Off Her Baby Bump, Reveals She's 7 Months Into Pregnancy Grimes is giving fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. The Art Angels musician posted an update for fans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 19)...

Just Jared 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this