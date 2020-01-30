Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Grimes will let her baby discover their own gender identity

Grimes will let her baby discover their own gender identity

PinkNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Grimes has been dubbed “an icon” after revealing that she and her partner Elon Musk will allow their baby to discover their own gender identity. The 31-year-old singer announced that she was expecting a baby in January, and has said that she is now seven months pregnant. In a Twitter Q and A, Grimes was …...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Pregnant Pop Star Grimes Won't Share Gender Of Baby

Pregnant Pop Star Grimes Won't Share Gender Of Baby 00:34

 (CNN) Pop star Grimes wants her future little one to chart their own path in this world. On a YouTube live stream on Friday in support of her new album, "Miss Anthropocene," the singer said she decided not to share her baby's gender thus far because "I feel like their privacy should be protected." "I...

Recent related videos from verified sources

You can own your own life-size Baby Yoda [Video]You can own your own life-size Baby Yoda

This life-size replica of Baby Yoda costs $350🤑Pick one up here: https://fave.co/38TPZMEAnd maybe a more budget friendly one here:https://fave.co/37K0Ng8 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling..

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:54Published

Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest [Video]Flying fox bat adorably clings to its mother in the rainforest

Large flying fox bats, also known as large fruit bats are one of the world's largest bats, and one of 173 species of bat found in Papua New Guinea. PNG is home to some of the world's most..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grimes announces her child will decide their gender in Twitter Q&A

Musician Grimes has announced on Twitter that she will allow her child to decide their own gender.
Belfast Telegraph

Grimes Shows Off Her Baby Bump, Reveals She's 7 Months Into Pregnancy

Grimes is giving fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. The Art Angels musician posted an update for fans on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (February 19)...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.