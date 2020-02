1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy 00:39 According to Reuters a coronavirus outbreak has killed two people and infected another 51 in northern Italy. On Thursday, a 77-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus was found dead at her home, located south of Milan. Her death came after a 78-year-old man died of the infection near Padua...