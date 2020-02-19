Global  

Julian Assange supporters protest outside court ahead of extradition hearing

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Supporters of Julian Assange have gathered outside court as the WikiLeaks founder begins his fight against extradition to the US, where he is accused of helping to leak hundreds of thousands of classified documents.
News video: Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial

Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial 02:35

 British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on Saturday (February 22nd) joined demonstrators in central London to demand that Julian Assange not be extradited to the United States.

Call for PM to stop Assange extradition [Video]Call for PM to stop Assange extradition

Protesters have called for the extradition of Julian Assange to be blocked, especially since the US has refused to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to stand trial for the death of Harry Dunn.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published

Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention' [Video]Julian Assange protest: Father speaks of son's 'arbitrary detention'

Julian Assange's father John Shipton joins a protest at his son's incarceration ahead of an extradition hearing. Assange is wanted in the US on 18 charges related to the alleged leaking of cables - if..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President...
The Next Web Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukBelfast Telegraph

Assange appears in British court to fight U.S. extradition bid

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for...
Reuters


