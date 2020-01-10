Global  

Samira Ahmed agrees settlement with the BBC following equal pay tribunal win

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Samira Ahmed and the BBC have reached a settlement after the presenter won her equal pay claim against the corporation.
BBC presenter Samira Ahmed made a statement outside Broadcasting House in London after winning her equal pay claim against the corporation. Ms Ahmed thanked, in particular, "the Ford Dagenham women and..

Samira Ahmed wins a landmark case against the BBC.

The presenter won her employment tribunal next month against the corporation over equal pay.
