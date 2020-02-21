Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > 'It's about the journey': Leah McCourt in disbelief after historic Bellator triumph

'It's about the journey': Leah McCourt in disbelief after historic Bellator triumph

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
'It's about the journey': Leah McCourt in disbelief after historic Bellator triumphSaintfield's Leah McCourt admitted it hadn't quite sunk in yet after she made history at Bellator Dublin on Saturday night.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Leah McCourt: Bellator Dublin fight 'a celebration of women'

Leah McCourt says it will be a "celebration of women" when she becomes the first woman to headline a European card with Bellator in Dublin on Saturday
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @BelTel_Sport: What about @leahmccourtmma?? 💪👏👏 https://t.co/tnzCnvBQRb 22 minutes ago

BelTel_Sport

Belfast Telegraph Sport What about @leahmccourtmma?? 💪👏👏 https://t.co/tnzCnvBQRb 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.