Love Island winners Paige and Finn celebrate at star-studded villa afterparty

Daily Record Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Love Island winners Paige and Finn celebrate at star-studded villa afterpartyScotland's first ever Love Island winner Paige Turley and Finn Tapp partied into the wee small hours in Cape Town along with show host Laura Whitmore
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
News video: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island 00:54

 Paige Turley and Finn Tapp win Love Island The singer and the professional footballer took home the £50,000 prize as they were voted the winner of the winter series of the ITV2 dating show. On finding out they had won, Finn exclaimed: However, the mood suddenly changed in the villa as the couple...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebecca Gormley relishing chance to 'spice things up' on Love Island [Video]Rebecca Gormley relishing chance to 'spice things up' on Love Island

Rebecca Gormley is set to "spice things up" in the 'Love Island' villa, after she set her sights on getting to know Callum Jones, Finn Tapp, and Connagh Howard more.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:04


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island winners crowned Paige and Finn after Laura Whitmore's emotional Caroline Flack tribute

Love Island winners crowned Paige and Finn after Laura Whitmore's emotional Caroline Flack tributeJess Gale and Ched Uzor have come in fourth place in the live Love Island final, with Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones in third
Tamworth Herald

Love Island’s Finn and Paige discuss future together ahead of final

Love Island star Finn Tapp and Paige Turley discuss moving in together and getting a dog as they prepare for the end of the show.
Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

KeiraRichards5

Keira Richards RT @itv2: 🚨LOVE ISLAND WINNERS KLAXON! 🚨 Congratulations to Paige and Finn! @LoveIsland #LoveIsland https://t.co/WIiBlupRIV 9 minutes ago

wuksbackup

sickandtired RT @ScottishSun: #LoveIsland fans celebrate as Paige Turley becomes first Scot to win show https://t.co/cK8zlc48YT https://t.co/QHsAqrSgzW 30 minutes ago

ellierosewils

Els RT @wigsonti: “And your love island 2020 winners are... Paige and Finn!” Milton Keynes: https://t.co/w0ImfvBmMP 43 minutes ago

wuksbackup

sickandtired RT @SpireFM: WATCH: Congrats to Paige and Finn! #LoveIsland https://t.co/EvoO8Shlr3 57 minutes ago

wreckvt

balls in my face RT @final_island: @LoveIsland Rigged! Absolutely the worst winners in Love Island history!! Sunbathed all day and did nothing and Paige is… 1 hour ago

Bolsa_y_Capital

Bolsa y Capital Inside Love Island's boozy bash as winners Paige & Finn let loose in villa https://t.co/APr6Pre4zh 2 hours ago

zenyyy_1

Tød Another day with Paige and fin as the winners of love island, I hate it here. 2 hours ago

TheBeat1036fm

THE BEAT LDN 103.6FM PAIGE AND FINN ARE OUR LOVE ISLAND WINNERS Love Island 2020 Winter series has come to an end with Paige and Finn… https://t.co/XVzckFUcwN 2 hours ago

