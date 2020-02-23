‘Homophobic’ boxer Tyson Fury carried on golden throne and handed invitation to the White House, and we’re so very tired

“Homophobic” boxer Tyson Fury, who has repeatedly compared being gay to paedophilia, has become a world champion again and walked away with at least £20million and an invitation to the White House. The boxer was carried into the MGM Arena in Las Vegas on a golden throne, before securing his WBC world...

The secrets behind boxer Tyson Fury's shorts BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Suzi Wong Creations based in Adlington has created Tyson Fury's ring wear since his amateur days.

