‘Homophobic’ boxer Tyson Fury carried on golden throne and handed invitation to the White House, and we’re so very tired
Monday, 24 February 2020 () “Homophobic” boxer Tyson Fury, who has repeatedly compared being gay to paedophilia, has become a world champion again and walked away with at least £20million and an invitation to the White House. The boxer was carried into the MGM Arena in Las Vegas on a golden throne, before securing his WBC world...
A hero who saved Princess Anne during an attempted kidnap is selling his George Medal nearly 50 years later to fund his own funeral. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched gunman Ian Ball..
A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former..