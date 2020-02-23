Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > ‘Homophobic’ boxer Tyson Fury carried on golden throne and handed invitation to the White House, and we’re so very tired

‘Homophobic’ boxer Tyson Fury carried on golden throne and handed invitation to the White House, and we’re so very tired

PinkNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
“Homophobic” boxer Tyson Fury, who has repeatedly compared being gay to paedophilia, has become a world champion again and walked away with at least £20million and an invitation to the White House. The boxer was carried into the MGM Arena in Las Vegas on a golden throne, before securing his WBC world...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyson Fury in profile

Tyson Fury in profile 01:10

 A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former boxer Ronnie Russell is pictured for the last time with the George medal [Video]Former boxer Ronnie Russell is pictured for the last time with the George medal

A hero who saved Princess Anne during an attempted kidnap is selling his George Medal nearly 50 years later to fund his own funeral. Former heavyweight boxer Ronnie Russell, 72, punched gunman Ian Ball..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:54Published

Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony [Video]Trump wins bid to block McGahn testimony

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a major legal victory on Friday by dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panel's lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxer Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to become world heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury reigns again as a heavyweight world champion after battering Deontay Wilder on the way to a stunning seventh-round stoppage in their World Boxing...
Mid-Day

The secrets behind boxer Tyson Fury's shorts

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Suzi Wong Creations based in Adlington has created Tyson Fury's ring wear since his amateur days.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.