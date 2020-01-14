Global  

Teenage boy found dead in River Wear

Independent Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A body, thought to be that of a 13-year-old boy, has been found in the River Wear, police say.
Body found in River Wear during search for missing 13-year-old

The body of a young teenage boy has been found in the River Wear following a major search operation for a missing 13-year-old.
