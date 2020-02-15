Piers Morgan sinks to new lows in feud with Jameela Jamil by sharing private messages from Caroline Flack

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Piers Morgan has published private messages from deceased TV host Caroline Flack as he feuds with queer TV star Jameela Jamil. Actress and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil has spoken about being driven to “to a point of near death” after being hounded for weeks by an online outrage mob, who have... 👓 View full article

